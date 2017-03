Teen gang raided foreigners' shops in Rome (2)

Rome, March 20 - A teen gang raided foreigners' shops in Rome, police said after making 12 arrests including nine minors Monday. The gang allegedly carried out six robberies in six days, shouting at Chinese and Bangladeshi shopkeepers "Go back to your country". The three adults are now under house arrest while the minors have been ordered to stay at home. The six robberies took place at closing time between January 17 and 23, police said. In the first heist, on a Chinese beauty parlour, the teens allegedly terrorised a girl with a knife and then beat her up.