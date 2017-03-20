Grillo wants Padoan to report on 'Renzi-linked appointments'

Rome, March 20 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Monday he wants Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan to report to parliament on a string of appointments at government-controlled companies this weekend in which the M5S and others claim former premier Matteo Renzi unduly had a hand. A post on Grillo's blog said the M5S was "disconcerted" by the appointments at flight control body ENAV, power company ENEL, fuels group ENI, aerospace giant Leonardo and Italian post office Poste Italiane. It claimed there had been "clashes" between Paolo Gentiloni's government and Renzi, who as former leader, and favourite to be re-elected head, of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) is seen as still pulling some of the strings of government. Renzi supporters have denied he had a say over the appointments.