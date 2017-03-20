Grillo wants Padoan to report on 'Renzi-linked appointments'

Rome
20/03/2017
Rome, March 20 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Monday he wants Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan to report to parliament on a string of appointments at government-controlled companies this weekend in which the M5S and others claim former premier Matteo Renzi unduly had a hand. A post on Grillo's blog said the M5S was "disconcerted" by the appointments at flight control body ENAV, power company ENEL, fuels group ENI, aerospace giant Leonardo and Italian post office Poste Italiane. It claimed there had been "clashes" between Paolo Gentiloni's government and Renzi, who as former leader, and favourite to be re-elected head, of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) is seen as still pulling some of the strings of government. Renzi supporters have denied he had a say over the appointments.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
L’ultimo saluto di Cirò Marina ad Antonella
di Margherita Esposito
Droga e armi a bizzeffe, arrestato
di Fabio Melia
Tenta di scannare la madre dopo un litigio
di Arcangelo Badolati
Ciclista in coma, c'è un testimone
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online