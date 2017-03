100 extra security cameras for Rome summit (2)

Rome, March 20 - One hundred extra security cameras are to be installed in Rome ahead of Saturday's EU summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaties, sources said Monday. The cameras will be active from Thursday and will also be used for "preventive" action, sources said. They will be installed in the two maximum security areas and along the routes of marches, sources said. Security will be extra tight in Rome Saturday as EU leaders meet to recall the bloc's founding charters and map ways forward.