RAI chief apologizes for 'crazy' Eastern women report (2)

Show focused on why some Italian men go for Eastern Europeans

Rome, March 20 - RAI President Monica Maggioni apologized on Monday amid controversy over a report that the State broadcaster ran at the weekend on why some Italian men form relationships with women from Eastern Europe. "I didn't see the show. I'm finding out about it from websites," Maggioni told ANSA. "What I see is a surreal representation of Italy in 2017. Then, if this representation is given by the public service broadcaster, it is a crazy mistake, unacceptable. I personally feel involved as a woman. I apologize. "As a company we will try to understand how this service came about". The Parliamone Sabato show on flagship channel RAI1 featured a graphic showing what it argued were the six main advantages of romance with an Eastern European woman. These included the ability to recover their figure after giving birth and, purportedly, a greater willingness to forgive affairs and let the man be the boss. RAI1 Director Andrea Fabiano also apologized via Twitter.

