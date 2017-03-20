Rome

RAI journalists back in Italy after Congo detention

Pair working on report over alleged Eni bribes in Nigeria

Rome, March 20 - Two journalists with State broadcaster RAI's Report show landed at Rome's Fuimicino airport early on Monday after being released by the authorities in the Republic of Congo. The pair were detained on Wednesday after travelling to the African nation for a report on alleged bribes paid by Italian energy giant Eni in Nigeria. They were taken from the their hotel by members of the Congolese security services after interviewing an Italian businessman. The reason given was that they did not have journalism visas. Their telephones, SIM cars, computers and cameras were confiscated. The foreign ministry had kept the fact that the reporters had been detained secret to help the diplomatic effort to secure their release.

