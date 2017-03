Almost 1,500 asylum seekers heading to Augusta

(ANSAmed) - Siracusa, March 20 - An Italian Coast Guard ship, the CP 940 Dattilo, is expected to arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta at 14:00 on Monday with 1,477 asylum seekers on board, sources said. The people were saved in seven separate operations in the Mediterranean. A group of 747 was rescued from one boat, another group of 82 were on a smaller boat and the other people were saved from five dinghies.