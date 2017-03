Soccer coaches arrested in sex-for-places probe

Turin, March 20 - Two soccer coaches were arrested on Monday in relation to a probe into allegations sex was demanded from young players in exchange for starting places in a team, sources said. A 20-year-old coach was put under house arrest in the operation conducted by postal police in Turin. A 50-year-old coach who allegedly used the younger coach to obtain child-pornography material was taken to jail, sources said. Furthermore, a referee must regularly sign in with police over alleged attempted sexual approaches made with the excuse of massages.