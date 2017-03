Skiing: Brignone leads Italian giant slalom clean sweep

Rome, March 20 - Federica Brignone led Italy to a clean sweep of the podium in the giant slalom at the World Cup Finals in Aspen on Sunday. Sofia Goggia same second and Marta Bassino was third. The feat repeated that achieved at Narvik in 1996 when Deborah Compagnoni won ahead of her Italian compatriots Sabina Panzanini and Isolde Kostner.