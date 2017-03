Soccer: Juve still eight points clear, top three all win

Rome, March 20 - Juventus beat Sampdoria 1-0 on Sunday to stay eight points clear at the top of Serie A as all of the top three won at the weekend. Juan Cuadrado scored for the Turin giants, who are chasing a sixth consecutive league title. The only sour note for Juve was that Argentina forward Paulo Dybala limped off with a muscle problem. Second-placed AS Roma came from behind to beat Sassuolo 3-1. Napoli won 3-2 at Empoli. Fourth-placed Lazio were held to a goalless draw at Cagliari.