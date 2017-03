Time to defend EU values or we'll regret it-Gentiloni (2)

Rome, March 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that it was time to stand up for the European Union. "If we don't defend the values of Europe today, we'll regret it," Gentiloni said in the Senate as he addressed speakers of European parliaments ahead of the March 25 summit in the capital to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome. He added that having a multi-speed EU must not be a source of division. "Going forward (on integration) does not entail choosing to exclude someone," he said. Italy will not accept a choice between Europe of the east and Europe of the west, of a first-tier Europe or a second-tier one".