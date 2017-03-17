ANSA/ Cosmoprof showcases multiethnic beauty in Bologna

(ANSA)- Bologna, March 16 - The 50th Cosmoprof international beauty trade fair is opening in Bologna on Friday with the participation of the ballet star Roberto Bolle, a principal dancer at the American Ballet theater and an étoile at La Scala in Milan. The fair runs through March 20. Cosmopack, a part of the fair dedicated to innovation and technology in the beauty industry kicked off Thursday, showcasing international trends and marketing ideas. Franco Boni, president of BolognaFiere centre, said the number of companies showcasing their products has increased by 8% from 2016, with 50% of participants this year coming from 29 foreign countries. "Cosmopack has increased its international profile registering for the first time firms from leading new markets for the beauty sector," said Boni. "New exhibitors from South Korea are presenting in Bologna Korean beauty trends that are conquering an increasing number of markets worldwide", he said. Newcomers also include Japanese enterprises and Italian start-ups focusing on beauty lines for multi-ethnic skins and certified halal products. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is organized in cooperation with Cosmetica Italia, which represents Italian beauty industries, with the support of the economy ministry and Institute for Foreign Trade. Boni said a total of 2,677 companies are taking part in the 50th edition of the trade fair, 167 more than last year. A reported 73% of exhibitors hail from abroad, organizers said. Boni said he number of pre-registered visitors grew 10% on last year. Fabio Rossello, president of Cosmetica Italia, said the Italian beauty industry this year registered revenues worth over 15 billion euros, up 5% on the previous year.