EU can't give up international role - Mattarella (2)

Rome, March 17 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that the European Union must be a major player on the international arena. "In a world increasingly based on big players, full-blown institutional giants, Europe cannot give up its role and its possibility for influence and make itself smaller," Mattarella said during a lunch at the presidential palace with speakers of EU parliaments. "The EU sometimes shows insufficient capacity to respond in a convincing, effective way to the demands and expectations of its people". Mattarella also said that much of the flak directed at the European Union is not justified. "We know that the structure we have contributed to building can be improved a great deal and all of us have a part to play in making it work better," Mattarella said. "The criticism, sometimes ungenerous and groundless, is often rooted in some of the union's limits that we can all see".