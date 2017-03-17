EU can't give up international role - Mattarella (2)

Rome
17/03/2017
Rome, March 17 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that the European Union must be a major player on the international arena. "In a world increasingly based on big players, full-blown institutional giants, Europe cannot give up its role and its possibility for influence and make itself smaller," Mattarella said during a lunch at the presidential palace with speakers of EU parliaments. "The EU sometimes shows insufficient capacity to respond in a convincing, effective way to the demands and expectations of its people". Mattarella also said that much of the flak directed at the European Union is not justified. "We know that the structure we have contributed to building can be improved a great deal and all of us have a part to play in making it work better," Mattarella said. "The criticism, sometimes ungenerous and groundless, is often rooted in some of the union's limits that we can all see".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta
di Arcangelo Badolati
Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa
di Margherita Esposito
Leandro, dopo la tragedia Trenitalia potrebbe chiedere i danni
di Sabrina Amoroso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online