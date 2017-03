Mattarella says criticism of EU sometimes groundless

Rome, March 17 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that much of the flak directed at the European Union is not justified. "We know that the structure we have contributed to building can be improved a great deal and all of us have a part to play in making it work better," Mattarella said during a lunch at the presidential palace with speakers of EU parliaments. "The criticism, sometimes ungenerous and groundless, is often rooted in some of the union's limits that we can all see".