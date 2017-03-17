Alarm about foreign extremists in EU anniversary demo (2)

Rome

Rome, March 17 - The Italian authorities expect potentially violent foreign extremists to take part in the demonstration set to be held in Rome on March 25 to protest against the European Union on the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome, sources said Friday. The authorities expect extremists from Greece, France and Germany to take part, the sources said. The danger is that violent elements may infiltrate the protest. Two maximum security areas will be set up in the Italian capital for this month's summit to celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome, which founded the EU, sources said Friday. The first will be the blue zone, where political leaders will be able to move around. This will be surrounded by a green zone cushion area with 18 different entry points. Dog units, bomb-disposal experts and marksmen will be employed as part of the security operation, sources said.

