Soccer:Juve face Barca in Champions League quarters (2)

Rome, March 17 - Juventus will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals after being drawn against the Spanish giants in Friday's draw at UEFA's headquarters. The first leg will be in Turin. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that his men will be ready to take on Barcelona. "The most beautiful stadiums, the moves of the great players, breath held for 180 minutes. This is the Champions League," Allegri said via Twitter. "The allure goes beyond any fear: we'll be ready!".