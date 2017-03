Gentiloni's cabinet approves decree abolishing vouchers (2)

Rome, March 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet on Friday approved a decree to abolish controversial vouchers used to pay for occasional work. The move means there will be no need for a May 28 referendum on abolishing the vouchers promoted by Italy's largest trade-union confederation, the CGIL, which said the system was widely being abused. Gentiloni said that his government will now set about regulating occasional work. "We will use the next few weeks to respond to a demand that eliminating the vouchers does not resolve, (to work) for serious regulation of occasional work" said Gentiloni. "Italy certainly did not need an election campaign on issues like this over the next few months".