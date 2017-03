Some 2,000 ground staff job cuts in Alitalia plan

Rome, March 17 - The new plan to turn around struggling Italian airline Alitalia features around 2,000 job losses among ground staff, sources said Friday. The plan also entails the hiring of 500 flight personnel - cabin crew and pilots - in 2019. It also will see the former flag carrier buy eight new aircraft in 2019, on top of one that went into use last month, for around 10 new long-haul routes.