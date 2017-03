Grillo drops M5S Genoa mayor candidate Cassimatis

Rome, March 17 - 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo said Friday that Marika Cassimatis' was no longer the anti-establishment group's candidate to be mayor of Genoa and announced a new vote of members to nominate a runner. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement".