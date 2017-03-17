Rome

Soccer: Unlucky Roma out of Europa League despite win

Italian side prevail 2-1 but exit 5-4 on aggregate

Soccer: Unlucky Roma out of Europa League despite win

Rome, March 17 - AS Roma are out of the Europa League despite beating French side Lyon 2-1 at home on Thursday. The victory was not enough to reverse the 4-2 defeat they suffered in the first leg and they crashed out in the last-16 5-4 on aggregate. The Italian side made the running but had a lot to do when Mouctar Diakhaby headed the visitors in front on 16 minutes. Roma came back with a Kevin Strootman strike and a Lucas Tousard's own goal and were unlucky not to claim a third score that would have taken them through in away goals.

