Soccer: Unlucky Roma out of Europa League despite win

Rome
17/03/2017
Rome, March 17 - AS Roma are out of the Europa League despite beating French side Lyon 2-1 at home on Thursday. The victory was not enough to reverse the 4-2 defeat they suffered in the first leg and they crashed out in the last-16 5-4 on aggregate. The Italian side made the running but had a lot to do when Mouctar Diakhaby headed the visitors in front on 16 minutes. Roma came back with a Kevin Strootman strike and a Lucas Tousard's own goal and were unlucky not to claim a third score that would have taken them through in away goals.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta
di Arcangelo Badolati
Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa
di Margherita Esposito
Leandro, dopo la tragedia Trenitalia potrebbe chiedere i danni
di Sabrina Amoroso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online