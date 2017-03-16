Rome

Italian expert voices doubts about lab-grown poultry

American firm announces 'clean' chicken and duck

Italian expert voices doubts about lab-grown poultry

Rome, March 16 - A top Italian expert on Thursday expressed doubts about the nutritional value of new lab-grown chicken and duck produced by American firm Memphis Meats. The 'clean' meat is 100% lab grown, meaning that no animals were hatched or slaughtered to make it. The company says this is less cruel and has a lower environmental impact. "I don't think this laboratory-produced meat could have immediate health risks," said Michele Carruba, the director of Milan University's obesity research and study centre. "But it is also true that this sort of food can be lacking with respect to the characteristics and fundamental substances in the natural products. "This is the case with iron, which is in the haemoglobin of the mean of the butchered animal, and some victims and mineral salts that perhaps it is not possible to reproduce in the laboratory".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

di Margherita Esposito

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

di Arcangelo Badolati

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33