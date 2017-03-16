Health ministry worried about 230% measles rise

Rome, march 16 - The health ministry said Thursday that there has been a worrying increase in the number of measles cases registered so far this year. It said there have been 700 cases since the start of the year, a rise of 230% on the 200 registered in the same period last year. There were 844 cases in the whole of 2016. The ministry said the majority of cases were reported on Piedmont, Lazio, Lombardy, Tuscany. Most of them involved people aged between 15 and 39. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said the data showed that doubts about vaccines, which have contributed to a reduction in coverage rates in Italy in recent years, must be dismissed. "Have you seen the health ministry data on measures? Crazy!" Renzi, who is standing to be re-elected leader of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) next month, said on his Facebook page. "A 230% increase registered in the first few months of 2017. I say this as a parent first and then a politician: you don't joke about vaccines. "No more controversy, let's take science seriously. "And let's out the health of our children at the centre, not propaganda".