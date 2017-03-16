Prosecutors want contract ban for Romeo Gestioni

Rome
16/03/2017
Rome, March 16 - Rome prosecutors have petitioned for Romeo Gestioni Spa to be banned from signing new contracts with the civil service. The company's head, Alfredo Romeo, is in prison after being arrested in relation to a probe into alleged corruption involving civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. If upheld, the ban would only apply to new contracts and would not affect those already in force. Sports Minister Luca Lotti and the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi are under investigation in the same probe.
