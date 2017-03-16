Rome

Prosecutors want contract ban for Romeo Gestioni

Measure would not affect contracts already in force

Prosecutors want contract ban for Romeo Gestioni

Rome, March 16 - Rome prosecutors have petitioned for Romeo Gestioni Spa to be banned from signing new contracts with the civil service. The company's head, Alfredo Romeo, is in prison after being arrested in relation to a probe into alleged corruption involving civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. If upheld, the ban would only apply to new contracts and would not affect those already in force. Sports Minister Luca Lotti and the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi are under investigation in the same probe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

di Margherita Esposito

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

di Arcangelo Badolati

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33