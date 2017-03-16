Health ministry worried about 230% measles rise

Rome
16/03/2017
Rome, march 16 - The health ministry said Thursday that there has been a worrying increase in the number of measles cases registered so far this year. It said there have been 700 cases since the start of the year, a rise of 230% on the 200 registered in the same period last year. There were 844 cases in the whole of 2016. It said the majority of cases were reported on Piedmont, Lazio, Lombardy, Tuscany. Most of them involved people aged between 15 and 39.
