'Wasn't possible to work' - Mafia prosecutor Di Matteo (2)

Palermo, March 16 - Anti-Mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo said Thursday that the reason he is set to leave Palermo after 18 years is that he was no longer able to do his job properly in the Sicilian capital. "Recently I was not put in a position to be able to work full time on highly delicate investigations that require total commitment," said Di Matteo, who is set to join the National anti-Mafia Directorate (DNA) in Rome. "My decision is not a surrender. I made a transfer request to the National anti-Mafia Directorate to try to continue to make a contribution to the fight against the mafia". Di Matteo, 56, whose transfer becomes operational in two months' time, may however remain the prosecutor in a trial into alleged talks between the State and the Mafia to stop an early 1990s bombing campaign. In that trial he has clashed with former president Giorgio Napolitano over wiretaps of conversations with one of the defendants, former Interior Minister Nicola Mancino. The wiretaps were destroyed.