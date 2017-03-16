Catania

BBC crew involved in Etna scare

British tourists among the injured

BBC crew involved in Etna scare

(see related) Catania, March 16 - Three British tourists were among the people injured in a crater explosion on Sicilian volcano Etna on Thursday and a BBC crew also got a nasty scare. The three Britons are in Acireale hospital being treated for burns. Rebecca Morelle, global science correspondent for BBC News, reported that her crew had been involved in the the incident. "Caught up in incident at Mount Etna - bbc crew & tourists caught up in huge explosion - caused injuries and evacuation from scene," Morelle said on her Twitter account, @BBCMorelle. "Lava flow mixed with steam - caused huge explosion - group pelted with boiling rocks and steam. "Many injured - some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career. "Bbc team all ok - some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though - it was extremely scary".

