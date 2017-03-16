Renzi pays private visit to quake-hit Amatrice

Rieti

Ex-premier visits red zone with Mayor Pirozzi

Rieti, March 16 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi paid a private visit to the earthquake-hit Lazio town of Amatrice on Thursday. Renzi, who is running to be re-elected leader of the ruling centre-right Democratic Party (PD), went on a tour of the town's red zone with Mayor Sergio Pirozzi. Amatrice was the town worst hit by the August 24 earthquake that claimed 299 lives. The quake was the first in a series that devastated many parts of central Italy. On Wednesday residents of Amatrice protested at a ceremony in which the first 25 prefab homes were handed over for those left homeless by the quake. "We're tired, it's taken seven months to deliver these houses, which aren't houses," said Rita D'Annibale. "No one listens to the citizens. I'm more than angry. It's taken seven months to get 25 little houses, which are actually containers disguised as houses".

