19 PD Senators voted to save Minzolini

Rome, March 16 - Some 19 Democratic party (PD) Senators were among those who voted to save Forza Italia Senator Augusto Minzolini from ejection on an embezzlement conviction Thursday, political sources said. PD Senate Whip Luigi Zanda said "there was freedom of conscience" on the matter. Also voting against an immunity panel's recommendation to oust Minzolini were 23 Senators from the ruling PD's junior government partner, Area Popolare (AP). photo: Zanda