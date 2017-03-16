Rome

Severino law must be clarified - Stefano (2)

But shd be applied while it exists

Severino law must be clarified - Stefano (2)

Rome, March 16 - The application of Italy's Severino law banning definitively convicted criminals from holding office must be clarified, the head of the Senate immunity panel, Dario Stefano, said Thursday after the Senate voted against the ejection of Forza Italia Senator Augusto Minzolini despite the panel's recommendations. The vote, Stefano said, has highlighted "arguments against the Severino law" which should be the subject of further debate but "as long as it exists, it should be applied". Supporters of Forza Italia leader and three-time premier Silvio Berlusconi argued that Minzolini's survival meant the Severino law ruling that banned Berlusconi from office after a tax-fraud conviction should be quashed. The law is named after former justice minister Paola Severino.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

di Margherita Esposito

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

di Arcangelo Badolati

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33