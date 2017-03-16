Severino law must be clarified - Stefano (2)

Rome
16/03/2017
Rome, March 16 - The application of Italy's Severino law banning definitively convicted criminals from holding office must be clarified, the head of the Senate immunity panel, Dario Stefano, said Thursday after the Senate voted against the ejection of Forza Italia Senator Augusto Minzolini despite the panel's recommendations. The vote, Stefano said, has highlighted "arguments against the Severino law" which should be the subject of further debate but "as long as it exists, it should be applied". Supporters of Forza Italia leader and three-time premier Silvio Berlusconi argued that Minzolini's survival meant the Severino law ruling that banned Berlusconi from office after a tax-fraud conviction should be quashed. The law is named after former justice minister Paola Severino.
