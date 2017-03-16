Pope has audience with Lebanese president

Vatican City, March 16 - Pope Francis on Thursday had a private audience with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and his wife Nadia Al Chami inside the Vatican that lasted 18 minutes. The pope appeared in a cheerful mood as he greeted Aoun in French. The pontiff thanked Aoun for Lebanon's reception of refugees from war-torn Syria. The Holy See said in a statement that the meeting was "cordial". "The Parties focused on the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Lebanon, underlining the historic and institutional role of the Church in the life of the country," the statement read. "Satisfaction was then expressed for the efforts on the part of all the various political parties in putting an end to the presidential vacancy, emphasising the hope for an increasingly fruitful future collaboration between the members of diverse ethnic and religious communities in favour of the common good and the development of the nation. "The discussion then turned to Syria, with special attention to international efforts to find a political solution to the conflict. "Furthermore, appreciation was expressed at the welcome that Lebanon has extended to many Syrian refugees. "Finally, there was a broader exchange of views on the regional context, referring also to other ongoing conflicts and the situation of Christians in the Middle East".