10 hurt in Etna crater 'explosion' (3)

Catania, March 16 - Ten people were injured Thursday by an explosion from one of the craters of Etna which is currently active, local sources said. None are in serious condition, the sources said. Six of them will be taken to hospitals in Catania and Acireale. The explosion took place on Etna's Belvedere near Nicolosi when lava touched the snow on the volcano's peak, sparking a so-called "phreatic explosion" at an altitude of 2,700 metres, sources said. Pyroclastic material sent flying like shrapnel hit a group of trekkers. Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, has shown lava spouts and ash plumes in recent days.