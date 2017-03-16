Homeless not part of the landscape, says pope

Vatican City, March 16 - Pope Francis said Thursday that good people should never accept extreme poverty as a normal part of life. "What do we feel when we are on the street and we see the homeless, we see children begging?" the pope said in a homily during Mass at the Santa Marta residence where he lives inside the Vatican. "Do we say 'these people belong to an ethnicity that steals' and keep going about our business? "What do I feel when I see the homeless, the poor, the abandoned, the homeless who are well dressed because they can't pay a rent as they don't have a job? "Is this a part of the scenery, of the landscape of a city, like a statue, a bus stop or a post office? Is this normal? "Be careful. When these things feel normal in our hearts, when we say that's life, I eat and drink and I give something to take my sense of guilt away, then the road is not the right one".