Vatican City

Homeless not part of the landscape, says pope

Francis says on wrong road if poverty seen as normal

Homeless not part of the landscape, says pope

Vatican City, March 16 - Pope Francis said Thursday that good people should never accept extreme poverty as a normal part of life. "What do we feel when we are on the street and we see the homeless, we see children begging?" the pope said in a homily during Mass at the Santa Marta residence where he lives inside the Vatican. "Do we say 'these people belong to an ethnicity that steals' and keep going about our business? "What do I feel when I see the homeless, the poor, the abandoned, the homeless who are well dressed because they can't pay a rent as they don't have a job? "Is this a part of the scenery, of the landscape of a city, like a statue, a bus stop or a post office? Is this normal? "Be careful. When these things feel normal in our hearts, when we say that's life, I eat and drink and I give something to take my sense of guilt away, then the road is not the right one".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa

di Margherita Esposito

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

Aeroporto dello Stretto, Alitalia detta le regole

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

Il forno crematorio...dei boss della ’ndrangheta

di Arcangelo Badolati

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

'Ndrangheta, sequestrato ristorante a Roma

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33