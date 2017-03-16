Alitalia plan must be examined - govt (2)

Rome, March 16 - The Alitalia business plan presented to the government today "is a very broad plan that contains numerous elements to be examined and requires very swift implementation," Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said after talks with Alitalia management. "The work of examining the plan will start in the next few hours in the respective areas of competence," a statement from the two ministers said. Earlier Delrio emerged from the talks with Alitalia management to tell journalists "we have a lot of work to do" on the plan, which is aimed at turning things round at the chronically loss-making former flag carrier. Alitalia on Wednesday night approved a business plan cutting costs by one billion euros in three years. The board said it will now try to convince shareholders about funding the plan, after hopefully reaching a deal with trade unions. Former RAI State broadcaster director-general Luigi Gubitosi joined the board as executive president replacing former Ferrari boss Luca Cordero de Montezemolo.