Confirm Marra detention says court prosecutor (2)

Rome, March 16 - The deputy prosecutor-general of the supreme Court of Cassation, Roberto Aniello, on Thursday said the court should reject an appeal from Rome city council former personnel chief Raffaele Marra, held in a corruption probe, to be released from detention in Rome's Regina Coeli prison. Marra is accused of receiving 370,00 euros from real estate broker Sergio Scarpellini in 2013 to buy a house in Rome's Prati Fiscali area. Scarpellini is also under investigation. The supreme court is expected to decide on Marra's detention today or tomorrow. Marra is the former right-hand man of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi.