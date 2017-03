Minzolini-Lotti trade-off between PD and FI - M5S (2)

Rome, March 16 - The rejection of a no-confidence motion against Democratic Party (PD) Sports Minister Luca Lotti Wedneday and the rejection of the ejection from the Senate of Forza Italia (FI) Senator Augusto Minzolini Thursday was a trade-off between the PD and FI, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday. Lotti is involved in a probe into civil-service procurement agency CONSIP while Minzolini has been definitively convicted of embezzlement in the use of his RAI State broadcaster credit card. photo: Lotti