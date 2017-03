Rutte victory an inspiration for many - Juncker (2)

Brussels, March 16 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday "the results of the elections in the Netherlands will be an inspiration for many" in a message of congratulations to the winner, Liberal Premier Mark Rutte. Juncker also underscored that "this is a vote for Europe and against extremists" like populist Islamophobe Geert Wilders, who was beaten into second place after leading in some pre-election polls. The result has been hailed across Europe as a defeat for populists like Wilders which may be replicated in the French elections for Front National leader Marine Le Pen.