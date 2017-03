'Lot of work to do' on Alitalia - Delrio (2)

Rome, March 16 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio emerged from talks with Alitalia management over its new business plan telling journalists "we have a lot of work to do". Delrio said he would issue a statement after the meeting, which lasted about an hour. Alitalia on Wednesday night approved a business plan cutting costs by one billion euros in three years. The board said it will now try to convince shareholders about funding the plan, after hopefully reaching a deal with trade unions. Former RAI State broadcaster director-general Luigi Gubitosi joined the board as executive president replacing former Ferrari boss Luca Cordero de Montezemolo.