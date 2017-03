Ferrero buys Fannie May (2)

Turin, March 16 - Italian confectionery giant Ferrero on Thursday said it had bought US premium chocolate maker Fannie May Confections Brand from 1-800-Flowers.com. Fanny May makes the Fannie May and Harry London chocolate brands. Ferrero said it would also stipulate a strategic commercial partnership accord with the aim of including a selection of Ferrero and Fannie May products in gift baskets and on 1-800-Flowers.com's e-commerce sites. In a statement, Ferrero said it saw the United States as a major market for growth.