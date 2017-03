Italy treats Libya wounded

Rome, March 16 - Italy on Wednesday flew out 22 wounded Libyans from Benghazi and is now treating them at Rome's Celio military hospital, the foreign ministry said Thursday. It was the first group judged fit for air transport by the defence ministry. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said "our action does not stop here. "Our efforts are aimed at helping wounded Libyans all over Libya. Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said "the defence ministry's commitment in Libya, in support of the forces opposing Daesh, is marked by a strong humanitarian value".