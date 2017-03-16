First Jobs Act 'relocation' letters sent says Gentiloni (3)

Rome, March 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday announced the start of a trial of 'relocation' under the Jobs Act labour reform, saying that the first 30,000 letters had been sent out, 10% of the planned total. The recipients of the letters containing a relocation cheque were picked from workers who have been getting the NASPI benefit for at least four months. They will get a bonus of up to 5,000 euros to help them use "intensive assistance" to find a new job, from a government job centre or an accredited jobs agency. Gentiloni said a few days from the 15th anniversary of the barbaric assassination of (labour reform consultant) Marco Biagi, it is dutiful to recall his far-sighted message on active jobs policies, which envisage not only safeguarding jobs but also the State accompanying the worker (towards new employment)". Gentiloni said the new national agency for active employment policies, ANPAL, must work to "gradually extend employment protections to all".