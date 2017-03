Anti-mafia prosecutor Di Matteo set to leave Palermo

Rome, March 16 - Anti-Mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo is set to leave Palermo after 18 years to join the National anti-Mafia Directorate (DNA) in Rome, the Supreme Council of Magistrates, the judiciary's self-governing body, has decided. Di Matteo, 56, whose transfer becomes operational in two months' time, may however remain the prosecutor in a trial into alleged talks between the State and the Mafia to stop an early 1990s bombing campaign. In that trial he has clashed with former president Giorgio Napolitano over wiretaps of conversations with one of the defendants, former Interior Minister Nicola Mancino. The wiretaps were destroyed.