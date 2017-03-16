Rome

Lotti survives CONSIP confidence vote





Rome, March 16 - The Senate on Wednesday night rejected a no-confidence motion filed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) against Sports Minister Luca Lotti for his role in a graft case at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Lotti, former premier Matteo Renzi's right-hand man, is under investigation for revealing judicial secrets after allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni there was an investigation into the agency. After the vote former Democratic Party (PD) leader Renzi said he would "present weighty suits against those who insult us". The M5S, he said, had gone down to a "resounding defeat, being pushed back with losses" while Lotti "defended himself with great seriousness and calm", Renzi said. Renzi also criticised a former PD splinter group, the Democratic and Progressive Movement (MDP), for being "indescribable" in asking Lotti to quit.

