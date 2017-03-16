Lotti survives CONSIP confidence vote

Rome
16/03/2017
Rome, March 16 - The Senate on Wednesday night rejected a no-confidence motion filed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) against Sports Minister Luca Lotti for his role in a graft case at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Lotti, former premier Matteo Renzi's right-hand man, is under investigation for revealing judicial secrets after allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni there was an investigation into the agency. After the vote former Democratic Party (PD) leader Renzi said he would "present weighty suits against those who insult us". The M5S, he said, had gone down to a "resounding defeat, being pushed back with losses" while Lotti "defended himself with great seriousness and calm", Renzi said. Renzi also criticised a former PD splinter group, the Democratic and Progressive Movement (MDP), for being "indescribable" in asking Lotti to quit.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa
di Margherita Esposito
L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri
di Margherita Esposito
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online