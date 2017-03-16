Gentiloni, Renzi 'pleased' at Dutch election result

Rome
16/03/2017
Rome, March 2016 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday night he was "pleased" with the election result in the Netherlands which saw Geert Wilder's Freedom Party, frontrunners in the pre-election polls, defeated by incumbent Premier Mark Rutte's Liberals. "The anti-EU populist right has been stopped, and now we must relaunch the EU," said Gentiloni. Former premier and ex-leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party Matteo Renzi also said he was "satisfied that the populist wave was stopped". Rutte's Liberals won the elections with 21.2% of the vote and 33 seats out of 150, banishing the spectre of a win by the Islamophobic anti-EU populists of Wilders, whose Freedom Party came second with 13.1% and 20 seats, a a shade ahead of the Christian Democrats and the Left Liberals, which got 19 seats each. The Greens made a big advance while an anti-racist party, Denk, got into parliament for the first time in Europe.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Antonella, s’indaga sui vicini di casa
di Margherita Esposito
L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri
di Margherita Esposito
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online