ANSA/ Politicians among 69 arrests in Camorra probe

Naples, March 15 - Naples finance police on Wednesday executed 69 arrest warrants in relation to a probe into the Zagaria faction of the infamous Casalesi clan of the Camorra mafia. Politicians and entrepreneurs were among the people suspected and arrested. They are accused of crimes including corruption, bid rigging and external participation in mafia association, judicial sources said. Among those arrested were a Campania regional councillor, Pasquale Sommese of the New Centre Right party, who is a former Campania tourism chief; and Enrico De Cristofaro, mayor of Aversa near Caserta northeast of Naples. Also arrested were the former mayor of Pompei, Claudio D'Alessio, and the former mayor of San Giorgio a Cremano, Domenico Giorgiano. Also among those arrested was the president of the Banco di Napoli Foundation, Daniele Marrama. Marrama, 43, has been placed under house arrest, judicial sources said. His involvement in the probe is linked to his professional activity as a lecturer in administrative law and has no link with the foundation, judicial sources said. Also arrested was the recently named head of the Campi Flegrei archeological park near Naples, Adele Campanelli. Police said that those arrested, including local-government administrators, public officials, businessmen, university professors, accountants, engineers and 'wheeler-dealers', were guilty of "very serious irregularities" concerning public contracts in various provinces of Campania. "There was a 'white-collar system' to steer tenders," said police. The Zagaria family is one of the chief components of the Casalesi clan, which originates in Casal di Principe between Naples and Caserta. The Casalesis are among the most violent and powerful Camorra clans. They are notorious, among other things, for having gunned down a leading anti-mafia priest in his church, Father Giuseppe Diana, in 2004. The power of the Casalesis, once one of the most dominant Camorra clans, has been reduced by a string of trials. Death threats pronounced in court by Caslesi bosses against anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano in 2006 forced him into a round-the-clock police protection programme.