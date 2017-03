Lombardy industry chief probed for fraud (2)

Milan, March 15 - The director-general of Lombardy's industry department, Danilo Maiocchi, has been placed under investigation along with the former director-general of regional funding agency Finlombarda, Marco Nicolai, on suspicion of fraud in releasing public funds to businesses in the northern Italian region, judicial sources said Wednesday. Finlombarda director Marco Cirillo is under investigation for suspected corruption. Tax police carried out searches. The probe is just one of a welter of investigations into corruption at local-government offices across Italy in recent years.