Searches at Naples courthouse in Romeo probe (3)

Naples, March 15 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday searched an office at the Naples courthouse to gather evidence for a probe into contracts for companies belonging to Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo. One of Romeo's companies has the cleaning-and-maintenance contract for the courthouse. The office searched was that of Emanuele Caldarera, the courthouse's cleaning-and-maintenance head, who is also under investigation, sources said. Caldarera is set to be suspended, sources said later. Investigations suspect that Caldarera requested that his daughter be hired at one of Romeo's companies to release payments for a Romeo Gestioni that had been frozen by a predecessor. Romeo was arrested at the start of this month in a probe into alleged corruption linked to civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are also under investigation in the probe.