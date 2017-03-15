'Well-known' people in Turin black magic group rape case

Turin, March 15 - "Well-known" people are involved in a case of black-magic rites being used for group raping a 17-year-old girl in the northwestern Italian city, judicial sources said Wednesday. Sources said all the alleged participants have yet to be found. Three men were arrested in Turin Tuesday for organising the seances in which the group rape of an underage student took place. A self-styled 'magician', 69, and his accomplices, a 74-year-old man and the 22-year-old former boyfriend of the victim, were arrested by the Turin flying squad on suspicion of group rape. The girl was drugged and raped during the seances, she told police. A probe is continuing to see if there were other victims. The magician was identified as Paolo Meraglia, a retired teacher. The man, by claiming esoteric powers, allegedly persuaded the girl she was the victim of strong negative elements that meant she had to be purified. The rites consisted in sexual acts, also in a group, under the influence of drugs in an attic in Turin's San Donato district and in the magician's house on the southern outskirts of Turin. Police also arrested Biagino Viotti, 74, and the unidentified 22-year-old boyfriend of the girl. Investigators said they had uncovered the existence of a hierarchically organised group with the 'Master' at the head of it, the 'Apostle', the 'Vestal Virgin', the 'Catalysers' and the 'Handmaiden'. The 'Master', Meraglia, invoked the Lord in Hebew, Adonai, in a ritual phrase he repeated three times, police said as details of the rites emerged. "Amor, amator, amides, ideodaniach, amor, plaior, amitor! For the power of these holy angels I carry out this powerful mission," said a note found among his belongings. Police, who said they could not rule out there being other female victims, are weighing whether to proceed against others who allegedly took part in the rites. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from the student, judicial sources said. "In the beginning I trusted (them)," said the Turin student who was raped for months. "I thought they could help me. Then it turned into a nightmare, I couldn't stand it any longer". The girl said she started frequenting the house of the 'magician' accompanied by her former boyfriend and his mother. photo: Meraglia in a file pic taken several years ago