Lotti denies CONSIP charge (2)

Rome, March 15 - Sports Minister Luca Lotti told the Senate Wednesday that he strongly denied telling the head of civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, Luigi Marroni, that there was an investigation into the agency. He accused those who said he had revealed the probe of "calumny". He voiced full confidence in the judiciary and said he was dealing with the probe with "my head held high". Lotti said the opponents of the Democratic Party and its former leader, ex-premier Matteo Renzi, were using the probe "to strike at a political season". Lotti added: "We won't let the Senate be used for media lynching". Lotti, Renzi's right-hand man, is facing a no-confidence motion over the CONSIP probe from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).