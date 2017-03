Skiing: Fill wins 2nd straight World Cup downhill title (3)

Aspen, March 15 - Italy's Peter Fill on Wednesday won his second straight downhill World Cup, the first two downhill World Cup triumphs by an Italian, after coming second in the season's last race in Aspen to countryman Dominik Paris and thus overtaking Norway's Kjetil Jansrud. Fill was 80 points behind Jansrud going into the last race. A year ago Fill, 34, became the first Italian man to win the title in Alpine skiing's blue riband event.