Cosentino gets 7 yrs for mafia extortion (2)

Caserta, March 15 - Former economy undersecretary and ex-People of Freedom (PdL) coordinator Nicola Cosentino on Wednesday got seven and a half years in jail for extortion and illegal competition with mafia links. His brothers, Giovanni and Antonio, got nine and a half years and five years, four months respectively. The case against former Caserta prefect and ex-PdL MP Maria Elena Stasi timed out. In November a court in Caserta sentenced Cosentino, to nine years in prison and banned him from holding public office for life for colluding with the Neapolitan Camorra mafia. Cosentino - who was elected MP four times between 1996-2008 as a member of three-time premier's now-defunct PdL - was sentenced to four years in prison last June for corrupting a prison guard.