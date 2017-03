Migrant arrivals falling but double in Italy - Frontex

Brussels, March 15 - Migrant arrivals in the EU continued to fall in February compared to a year ago, with 10,900 total arrivals, less than a 10th of those in February 2016, Frontex said Wednesday. But the overall number of arrivals was 46% up on January because of an increase in arrivals across the central Mediterranean route to Italy, with almost 9,000 arrivals, more than double the previous month. Arrivals in Italy totalled 13,440 in January and February, Frontex said.